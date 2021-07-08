Norwalk PD seeks public's help in identifying hit and run driver

Police said the driver struck a juvenile who was riding their bike through an intersection.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Police Department is looking for help in identifying a hit and run suspect who they said knocked a juvenile off a bike.

The incident happened on June 11th around 8:45 p.m. by the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Connecticut Avenue.

Police said the victim was riding their bike and was riding through a green light. An SUV, driving in the opposite direction, then made a left turn onto Connecticut Avenue, striking the victim and their bike.

According to police, the victim rolled onto the hood of the SUV and then fell to the ground. The bike was then reportedly run over by the SUV and got stuck underneath. The SUV then reversed, knocking loose the bike, and drove off from the scene heading east on Connecticut Avenue.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries police said.

Norwalk police described the river as a Black man in his 60's with a gray beard wearing a black hat. He was reportedly driving a Toyota Rav 4 with orange plates police believe to be New York registration. The SUV would have front-end damage and a right broken headlight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to reach out directly to the investigating officer via email, at abryce@norwalkct.org.

Information can be shared by using any of the three ways listed below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

