Norwalk police need help identifying suspect in theft of $8,000 construction equipment

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police need the public's help to identify a larceny suspect, who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in construction equipment.
According to a release, approximately $8,000-$9,000 in construction equipment was recently taken out of a locked storage container. Police said the suspect also tried to break into a construction vehicle.
According to investigators, a security camera on the premises captured pictures of the suspect. If you recognize this person or have an information, contact Detective Serio at (203) 854-3188 or dserio@norwalkct.org.