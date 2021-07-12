Norwalk resident arrested after hours-long police stand-off

Lemay eventually cooperated with Norwalk officers, and weapons and ammunition were then removed from the home.

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man is facing charges following a tense stand-off that lasted six and a half hours Sunday.

At about 3:27 p.m. Sunday, police received a report that 40-year-old Robert Lemay was intoxicated and angry. Police said he made several threats to use a shotgun against himself and others and retreated into his residence alone.

Police said Lemay had multiple firearms registered under his name.

The Tactical Response Team and Hostage Negotiations Team, as well as officers from adjoining agencies, assisted Norwalk police officers.

After over six and a half tense hours, Lemay eventually cooperated with Norwalk officers and turned himself in. Police then went into the home and seized the weapons and ammunition. No injuries were reported.

Lemay was charged with threatening in the second degree and two counts of breach of peace. His bond is set at $50,000.

The Norwalk Police Department said they are proud of the work of all the police officers involved in the incident, from patrol to various specialized units.

The police would like to thank the Norwalk community for assisting the department as well, as they waited patiently while several roads were closed during the standoff.

