Incident happened around 10 am

NORWALK, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m officers were called to Roodner Court at 261 Ely Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Police said the found one victim, who was taken to the hospital.

Norwalk police are working with other law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.