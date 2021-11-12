Police searching for Norwalk woman who has been missing since Monday

Michel Lorena Lopez is a Hispanic female, with purple hair and multiple tattoos. Her car was located disabled in New Cannan. Anyone with info, call 203-854-3180.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman that hasn't been seen in several days now.

Michel Lorena Lopez, 35, has been missing since Monday, November 8, according to her mother. She made the official report to the police shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic female, with purple hair and multiple tattoos.

Her vehicle, a silver 2013 KIA Optima with CT plates: AU73572, was located disabled in New Cannan. Her cell phone is also inactive at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Fitzmaurice at (203)854-3180, or by email at: dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.