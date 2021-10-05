Norwich baby dies after dog attack

Police confirmed the attack happened on McKinley Avenue.

NORWICH, Conn. — Police have confirmed a 1-month-old baby has lost its life following a dog attack on McKinley Avenue in Norwich.

Officers responded to the residence Monday night and found the baby was attacked by the family's dog. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will come, say police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-556 EXT #3154, by email scallender@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 EXT #4.

This is a developing story.

