Norwich residents begin cleanup after Ida remnants flood the area

Residents at an apartment complex in Norwich work up to several inches of rainwater on the roads.

NORWICH, Conn. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida packed a punch felt across the state. In Norwich, she left behind a sea of problems.

“It’s mind-blowing right now,” said Kelvin Melendez, who woke up to a call from his family who live above his first-floor unit at Mohegan Commons in Norwich.

“Right now, it keeps accumulating because it’s coming from the toilets and the tubs,” he said. “So, we’ve got about two inches of water right now.”

Melendez said he feels fortunate compared to others who live in the area. For instance, his neighbors who live behind his apartment complex, Melendez said the water there was so high, that it was almost even with the roof of the car.

“It’s ridiculous,” he added. “I didn’t think this could happen around here but anything can happen.”

But from one building to the next, both in the same complex, it was a very different experience.

Eddy Morrow, who also lives in the same complex, found himself in a much luckier position Thursday morning.

“I just woke up, and was getting ready to go to work, and when I stepped outside… I see water everywhere,” he said.

Morrow stopped on his way to work, to take a photo of what is usually the road he takes for his morning commute, but on Thursday it was completely flooded over.

“I’m lucky I’m in my apartment and there’s nothing wrong,” said Morrow. “There’s no water in there.”

Morrow said he feels for those who were not as fortunate as he was, but adds that it is hurricane season, and we have to expect the unexpected.

“Everybody knows, every year, we got to go through this, because this is the season,” said Morrow. “So, we just have to get ourselves ready.”

And ready or not, the storm is over but the cleanup is far from it.

