Norwich Diocese files for Chapter 11

Says that move is to ensure fairness and equity for abuse survivors, manage litigation expenses and continue essential ministries

NORWICH, Conn. — Video above is from November 2020

One of the state's Catholic diocese is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a move they say will "ensure fairness and equity for abuse survivors, manage litigation expenses & continue essential ministries."

In a letter from the Most Reverend Michael R. Cote, D.D., Bishop of Norwich which is posted to the Diocese’s website, Chapter 11 is described as the most equitable way to resolve numerous pending lawsuits alleging the abuse of students at Mount Saint John School filed against the Diocese and a former bishop and certain other creditors’ claims. Nearly 60 former residents have filed suit for damages that exceed the Diocese’s current financial ability to pay.

“A Chapter 11 bankruptcy will allow the Court to centralize these lawsuits, as well as help the Diocese manage its litigation expenses and preserve adequate financial resources for all essential ministries,” Bishop Cote said. “If the Diocese had not filed for bankruptcy, it would be unable to ensure that all of the individuals who file claims are treated fairly and have equal access to the funds available.”

Last fall a retired judge was named to lead the investigation into decades of alleged sexual abuse of minors by priests.

The Diocese of Norwich said retired Judge Michael E. Riley along with a team of attorneys will be given unrestricted access to records and archives dating back to 1953 to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of priests.

In February 2019, Bishop Michael Cote released the names of the 43 priests who served in Connecticut and have had allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against them.

33 of those priests are dead and Cote said no current priest or deacon is responsible for these allegations.

The Diocese of Norwich is the 31st and most recent Catholic religious organization in the U.S. to seek bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.