5 families displaced following 3-alarm Norwich house fire

The fire spread to an adjacent home and caused heat damage to another. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

NORWICH, Conn. — Five families are without a home after a fire tore through a multi-family home in Norwich.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Roath Street. The first fire crews to arrive saw a two-and-a-half-story home with 'extensive fire'. Flames were seen coming from the side of the home along with the outside stairs and into the second floor and attic.

A second alarm was immediately called, bringing in additional manpower. Soon after, a third alarm was called.

Officials said initial reports indicated that two people were not accounted for and possibly in the first-floor bedrooms.

Crews went into the home through the windows and conducted searches but did not find anyone. It was later confirmed with police that everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

The fire spread to an adjacent home and caused heat damage to another.

The fire was put under control about two hours later at 3:45 p.m.

Officials said three firefighters were taken to Backus Hospital with heat exhaustion and minor injuries. All were discharged.

Efforts to contain the fire were hampered by the heat and initial lack of manpower, said officials.

The Norwich Fire Department was assisted by the Mohegan Tribal, East Great Plain, Taftville, Yantic, Laurel Hill, Occum, New London, and Sub Base fire departments. Also assisting were the Norwich Police Department, American Ambulance, NPU, and the Salvation Army Canteen.

19 people from 5 families were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross and Norwich Social Services.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.