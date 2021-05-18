Norwich mother agrees to have dog put down after deadly attack

A baby was killed after being attack by the dog. The child's father is wanted for question in connection to a New London fire

NORWICH, Conn. — The mother of the child who was attacked by a dog in Norwich has agreed to have the dog euthanized.

On May 11, officers responded to a home on McKinley Avenue after receiving reports of a dog attack and found the 1-month-old was attacked by the family's dog. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother of the child signed the "voluntary surrender" Tuesday. The dog will be euthanized after a 10-day quarantine period ends.

It is still unclear why the dog attacked the baby.

The baby's father, Timothy Settles is wanted for questioning by New London Police. But not in connection to the child’s death. It's due to an early morning fire at 10 Rosemary Street, New London on the same day.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.