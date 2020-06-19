Norwich NAACP celebrates Juneteenth

Norwich has a freedom trail of their own. The one and a half mile stretch celebrate Norwich's richly diverse and largely untold African-American heritage

NORWICH, Conn. — A Juneteenth celebration is happening in the city of Norwich this morning.

31 years ago, the Norwich NAACP held their first Juneteenth celebration, but they say this year celebration will take on a whole new meaning with protests happening around the country.

The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Norwich City Hall.

They will commemorate the 155th anniversary to the end of slavery with speakers and performances.

Norwich has a freedom trail of their own. The one and a half mile stretch celebrate Norwich's richly diverse and largely untold African-American heritage, highlighting notable people who played important roles in the movement to end slavery.

The ceremony this morning is happening in the David Ruggles Freedom Courtyard.