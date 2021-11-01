Use of force investigation launched in Norwich police shooting incident

There were no injuries or fatalities, but an investigation is underway into the Norwich police officer's use of deadly force.

NORWICH, Conn. — A use of deadly force investigation is underway after a Norwich police officer shot at a man with a rifle who fired several bullets at the officer's cruiser last month.

On Oct. 26, Officer Scott Dupointe responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired at Westwood Park just before 10 p.m.

At the park, Dupointe found Andrew O'Lone, 28, who was carrying a rifle.

O'Lone then began firing multiple shots at the front windshield of his patrol car. Dupointe, who was not hit by the bullets, returned fire.

The 28-year-old O'Lone reportedly fled the scene and was found in a nearby home. he was taken into custody.

Neither man was injured during the shooting.

O'lone was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, assault on a police officer, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and criminal mischief. He was held on a $1 million bond.

The Officer of the Inspector General is investigating the officer's use of deadly force.

