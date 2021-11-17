Norwich police officer dies from COVID-19 related complications

Lieutenant Josip Peperni was a 19-year veteran of the Norwich Police Department. He was the Patrol Division's day shift commander at the time of his passing.

NORWICH, Conn. — A Connecticut police officer has died from complications related to COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

Lieutenant Josip Peperni was a 19-year veteran of the Norwich Police Department. He was the Patrol Division's day shift commander at the time of his passing.

Peperni graduated from the 290th training class of the Connecticut Police Academy. He joined Norwich PD in 2002.

Officials said he served the department in several different capacities throughout his tenure. See below:

Patrolman - Patrol Division

K-9 Patrol Officer - Patrol Division

Marine/Harbor Patrol Officer - Patrol Division

Crisis Intervention Team - Patrol Division

DARE Officer - Patrol Division

School Resource Officer - Patrol Division

Administrative Sergeant -Administrative Division

Records Division Commander - Records Division

Shift Commander-Patrol Division

Lt. Peperni is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Details of funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

