Norwich police officer dies from COVID-19 related complications

NORWICH, Conn. — A Connecticut police officer has died from complications related to COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.
Lieutenant Josip Peperni was a 19-year veteran of the Norwich Police Department. He was the Patrol Division's day shift commander at the time of his passing.
Peperni graduated from the 290th training class of the Connecticut Police Academy. He joined Norwich PD in 2002.
Officials said he served the department in several different capacities throughout his tenure. See below:
- Patrolman - Patrol Division
- K-9 Patrol Officer - Patrol Division
- Marine/Harbor Patrol Officer - Patrol Division
- Crisis Intervention Team - Patrol Division
- DARE Officer - Patrol Division
- School Resource Officer - Patrol Division
- Administrative Sergeant -Administrative Division
- Records Division Commander - Records Division
- Shift Commander-Patrol Division
Lt. Peperni is survived by his wife and two adult children.
Details of funeral arrangements have not yet been released.
RELATED: 'He could be counted on to get the job done' | Fallen state police Sgt. Brian Mohl laid to rest
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.