Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old Norwich mom, 2-year-old son

Nicole Rivera and her son Enzo Rivera were last seen Thursday.

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police are looking fora 17-year-old and her 2-year-old son, last seen Thursday.

Police said Nicole Rivera is considered an endangered runaway. Her son, Enzo Rivera, is believed to be with her.

Nicole was last seen wearing black, ripped jeans and a white shirt with two roses on it. She's described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Enzo Rivera was last seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts, and black sneakers. He's 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes. A photo was not released for Enzo.

Police said Nicole may be driving a light blue Honda Civic with unknown registration.