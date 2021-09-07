Power restored after widespread outage in Norwich

The outage lasted nearly two hours and effected a large part of the town.

NORWICH, Conn. — Crews from Norwich Public Utilities restored power to a large section of town after an outage that lasted more than an hour on Tuesday.

Chris Riley of Norwich Public Utilities said power has been restored to the areas affected. He said power was out from 11:50 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Riley said an exact cause had not been determined and that crews were investigating.

Crews had to reroute power from areas that had electricity to the outage area. They expect to have a cause within 24 hours.

Norwich is one of two municipalities in Connecticut that supplies power in their town. Wallingford also had their own utility.

