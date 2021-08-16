Silver Alert issued for missing Norwich woman

NORWICH, Conn. — Officials have issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Carmen Martinez-Santiago.
She was last seen Sunday wearing a pint shirt and cut-off jean shorts.
Norwich police describe Martinez-Santiago as a white Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Martinez-Santiago they are asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5562.
