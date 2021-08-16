x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing Norwich woman

She was last seen Sunday
Credit: FOX61

NORWICH, Conn. — Officials have issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Carmen Martinez-Santiago. 

She was last seen Sunday wearing a pint shirt and cut-off jean shorts. 

Norwich police describe Martinez-Santiago as a white Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. 

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Martinez-Santiago they are asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5562.

RELATED: Woman found in car submerged in Waterbury reservoir

RELATED: Police investigating Hartford crash that killed a Bristol man

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM