Prosecutor: Police justified in shooting of Hartford man after chase

WINDHAM, Conn. — A state prosecutor's report says the actions of officers in the shooting death of a Hartford man were justified.
Michael Gailor is the state's attorney for the Middlesex Judicial District and wrote in a report released Friday that the death of Kyron Sands was a “tragedy."
But he wrote that the actions in firing upon Sands were justified.
The shooting happened in February 2019, when local and state police were in a long, multi-town chase with Sands that started in Norwich and ended with a car crash on Interstate I-395.
Sands was shot and later died at a hospital.