Norwich woman crashes car during test drive on I-395

NORWICH, Conn. — Connecticut State Police say a 30-year-old Norwich woman crashed a car she was test-driving on I-395 Saturday after driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The woman suffered only minor injuries.



Police say the crash happened on I-395 northbound prior to Exit 18 in the town of Norwich. After the crash, witnesses called Troop E in Montville to say they observed the car being driven at erraticly and at extremely high speeds, in excess of 100 miles per hour.



Troopers responded and investigated a nearly 450-foot crash scene. State Police say the operator admitted to her high speeds as she wanted to test the capabilities of the vehicle.