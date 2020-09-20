Norwich woman crashes car during test drive on I-395

NORWICH, Conn. — Connecticut State Police say a 30-year-old Norwich woman crashed a car she was test-driving on I-395 Saturday after driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The woman suffered only minor injuries.
Police say the crash happened on I-395 northbound prior to Exit 18 in the town of Norwich. After the crash, witnesses called Troop E in Montville to say they observed the car being driven at erraticly and at extremely high speeds, in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Troopers responded and investigated a nearly 450-foot crash scene. State Police say the operator admitted to her high speeds as she wanted to test the capabilities of the vehicle.
The operator, who suffered a minor injury, was summoned to court for reckless driving and for failing to maintain lane.
Police at Troop E say people should always obey posted speed limits and other traffic laws, especially when operating a vehicle they are unfamiliar with. They tell FOX61 the car was still owned by the dealership. It is not clear if the dealer has a "You break it, you bought it" policy.