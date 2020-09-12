NTSB releases documents on 2019 B-17 crash at Bradley

7 people died in the crash

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The NTSB has released documents in the crash of an antique B-17 in October 2019 at Bradley International Airport.

Statements from the survivors indicate none of the passengers were given any instructions prior to boarding the plane. And once they were on board, the seatbelts were loose and they received no instructions as to how to put them on.

Witnesses said it was clear there was a mechanical problem with the plane prior to take off.

Mobile phones were recovered and in some cases, photos and videos were able to be downloaded from the devices. Video content was captured prior to the flight but no in-flight videos were recovered.

The vintage bomber - also known as a Flying Fortress, one of the most celebrated Allied planes of World War II, was used to take history buffs and aircraft enthusiasts on short flights, during which they could get up and walk around the loud and windy interior.

The plane was carrying 13 passengers and two crew members when it crashed that Wednesday morning.

Pilot Ernest McCauley, 75, of Long Beach, California, had flown for over 20 years with the educational group that owned the World War II-era plane and was also its safety officer.

Five passengers were killed along with McCauley and the co-pilot, Michael Foster, 71, of Jacksonville, Florida, passengers Gary Mazzone, 60, of East Windsor, Robert Riddell, 59, of East Granby, James Roberts, 48, of Ludlow, Massachusetts; David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield, Massachusetts; and Robert Rubner, 64, of Tolland, Connecticut.

The plane was part of the Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom tour. The FAA and the Collings Foundation agree to temporarily ground the vintage planes earlier this year.

The families of the victims filed a lawsuit against the Collings Foundation in June of 2020.

James Traficante, of Simsbury

Mr. Traficante was interviewed via telephone. He stated that he is a Command Chief for the Air National Guard and had been a Crew Chief on a C-130. Mr. Traficante was in the rear most right seat in the B-17. The crew had trouble starting an engine due to a “wet mag.” Shortly after takeoff, the loadmaster came to the rear with a sense of urgency and told everyone to fasten their seatbelts. The loadmaster then returned to the cockpit and stood between the two pilots, and appeared to be manipulating the throttle levers. Mr. Traficante could see out the window that the airplane was low and braced himself for impact. He told his friend, who was in the rear most left seat to brace for impact as well. After the accident, Mr. Traficante was able to egress the airplane. His friend and the passenger directly in front of his friend were also able to egress. Mr. Traficante suffered a fractured arm and burns.

Andrew Barrett

Mr. Barrett was interviewed via telephone. He was able to provide the seating position of other passengers, based on his subsequent conversations with their families. Mr. Barrett stated that he was told to fasten his seatbelt prior to the flight, but was not told of exits or fire extinguishers. There is no intercom system and he does not know what briefing the forward four passengers received as he was one of the rear six passengers. After up and moving about, he was told to go back to his seat and fasten his seatbelt, but was not told why.

Dan Mikalonis, Heavy’s Automotive, Windsor Locks

Mr. Mikalonis was interviewed via telephone. He was standing outside of his business and observed the accident airplane fly over low. He stated that the right inboard engine appeared to be misfiring, smoking, and the propeller stopped turning. Mr. Mikolonis will forward security video, but stated that the camera is aimed at the parking lot and did not capture much.

Tom and Linda Schmidt, passengers on the plane

Tom and Linda Schmidt report that they received very little by way of a pre‐flight

briefing. Other than being told not to adjust the seatbelts, they were not given anything that

would be considered a pre‐flight safety briefing. For example, they were not told what to do