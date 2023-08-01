Numerous 911 calls lead to DUI arrest in Milford

The public was concerned about a vehicle that failed to stay in lane on I-95.

MILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are thanking the public for their help in taking a dangerous driver off I-95 in Milford during rush hour.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, Connecticut troopers were notified about an erratic white Honda Accord driving northbound on Interstate 95, according to state police.

Numerous people called 911 to report the vehicle and the Department of Transportation captured footage of the car almost hitting other drivers on the highway, said police.

Officers located the vehicle traveling at high speeds, failing to stay in a lane near Exit 35. The driver was identified as 37-year-old Nina Fish. Originally from Massachusetts, Fish was arrested for a DUI after failing her sobriety test.

While troopers searched her vehicle, they discovered two bags of cocaine.

Fish was able to post her $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on August 22.

