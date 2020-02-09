Nuns move convent to add 292 rental units to West Hartford

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambéry have lived in their convent on Park Road for 135 years.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambéry are moving from their historic convent to make way for more people to rent units.

For 135 years, the nuns have lived in their convent located on Park Road. It was announced on Tuesday, they will be "right sizing" their property to add 292 rental units to the town of West Hartford. The sisters will stay in their historic buildings and be surrounded by new buildings.

"It's a rare win/win/win for the town, the neighborhood, and a religious community.," said a spokesman for the convent.