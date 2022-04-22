Nursing home workers on strike in Windsor

Healthcare workers at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center fighting for new contract

WINDSOR, Conn. — Local healthcare workers with District 1199 SEIU New England went on strike in front of Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center on Friday, calling for better wages and working conditions.

They started at 6 a.m., with some union members walking off the job to go on strike. The union filed unfair labor practice charges against the rehab facility. They claim the facility is hiring unlicensed staff and making employees work two to three weeks without any wages.

“We shouldn’t be out here, asking for better pay, we shouldn’t be out here, asking to be treated fairly, we shouldn’t be out here asking for retirement funds so we could take care of our own family. This is bad," said Yvonne Foster, a CNA at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Foster has worked as a CNA for more than two decades.

“This field is a culture for me that we grew up with. This is our way of giving back to the elders. And I enjoy doing it," Foster said.

But lately, it’s not as rewarding. District 1199 members said it's one of the lowest-paid nursing homes in the area, and they’re short-staffed.

“All the nursing homes in the area that are 1199 have settled contracts. CNAs will be going up to $20 an hour. Here, unfortunately, the pay is $15 an hour," said Dawna Bernier, 1199 organizer for the nursing home.

FOX61 spoke with the owner of the nursing home, who took over the facility six years ago. She says the claims that workers are not being paid are simply not true.

“Absolutely 100% untrue," said Lara Alatise, Owner and Administrator at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center. “We have a training process. We ask people to come in and shadow to see if that’s what they would like. And then once they decide that, we have them come on board as an employee while they are training towards getting their certificate, and they are paid.”

A new law allows her and others to bring unlicensed people in, and put them to work as they work toward a certification.

Both sides have been negotiating for months. Alatise offered a pay increase, but the staff didn’t accept it.

“We are willing and ready to go back to the table with the union whenever they are ready," Alatise said.

The original plan was for the union to strike outside of at five different nursing homes across the state on Friday. 1199 members were able to reach tentative agreements with four out of those five the day before, with Windsor Rehab still outstanding.

"This is the one contract, after two and a half years of nurses aids, house keepers and dietary workers staying with patients who have been sick and dying....we still have not been able to get the workers honored," said Rob Baril, President of SEIU 1199.

