Community Karen: Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sister looking for mentors

WATERBURY, Conn. — This week I spoke with members of the Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sister program. They have kicked off a "50 for Fall" campaign to get 50 new mentors this season so that children can be taken off the wait list.

Specifically, they are looking for male mentors of color from the Greater Waterbury area. I also spoke with a local mentor and his little brother who share a special bond. Even after the mentor, Carlos Romero, went to the military, they stayed in touch and Carlos surprised his little brother when he returned from basic training.