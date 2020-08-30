NWS confirms a tornado struck Kent on Thursday

The tornado was determined to be an EF0 with maximum wind speeds of 80-85 MPH.

KENT, Connecticut — The National Weather Service has determined an tornado touched down in Kent during Thursday’s storm.

The NWS said the tornado was determined to be an EF0 with maximum wind speeds of 80-85 MPH. It touched down at 3:31 PM EDT

It was 75 yards wide and a half mile long.

The NWS said the damage was confined to uprooted and snapped trees.

On Friday, The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado was on the ground for 10 minutes in and traveled over 11 miles from Bethany to Hamden before ending in North Haven.