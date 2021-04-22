NWS sent team to Kent to evaluate if a tornado touched down during storms, cleanup continues across Connecticut

A tornado warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for parts of Litchfield County until 3:15 pm.

KENT, Conn. — The National Weather Service is sending a crew to Litchfield County on Thursday to determine if a possible tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon.

The NWS in Albany confirmed that a crew is heading to the Kent area to determine if the damage from high winds and severe storms was caused by a tornado.

Communities across the state continued clean-up after Wednesday’s storm.

The system caused downed trees and wires in some places, and also brought cold temperatures and snow flurries in its wake.

Thousands of residents across the state were knocked off the grid, whole hail fell in several towns, including Sharon, Salisbury, North Canaan and Torrington.

As of 10:40 a.m., here are the outage numbers

In Simsbury, one family said they have a lot to be grateful for after a tree fell right on top of their home, splitting the root and the front of the house.

“We’re all in shock and trying to figure out the next step,” Stuart Rankin told FOX61.

Stuart’s wife, three children, and sister were all in the home when the tree fell. No one was injured.

“I was with my mom driving and we got the call that a storm came by and a tree fell and I’m just really thankful because that’s the room where we’re sleeping, and that’s the room where my little boy was sleeping,” Stuart continued.

“There's leaks in different spots upstairs coming down you can see the tree in the room like on the bed,” Brittney Rankin added.

Here’s a look at some of the damage caused by a fallen tree at a Simsbury home. More on storm damage from around the state today coming up on @FOX61News 📸: Brittney Rankin pic.twitter.com/CoxkHzWXLg — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) April 22, 2021

Also in Suffield, a tree narrowly missed a couple’s motorhome.

“I was working out upstairs and I actually saw the tree fall down in slow motion and I’m like ‘Oh my god!’” Alison Gotkin said. “It was crazy. And then the lights went out.”

Crews worked through the night to clear roads and get things back up and running, as the number of power outages continued to fall throughout the morning.

“There were a ton of sirens throughout the night, so there must have been a lot going on,” Jill Schwarz said.

When the sun came up on a new day, there was still a lot going on, between the clean-up efforts and flurries flying in some parts of the state.

“This was a little surprise when we woke up this morning, especially yesterday, the temperature dropped so much,” Schwarz addedd.

Here's a look at the storm rolling in over the town of Berlin.

