NY man arrested for stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from Wilton restaurant

The theft happened last November.

WILTON, Conn. — A New York man was arrested last week on larceny and related charges in connection with the theft of 200 gallons of cooking oil last November from a local restaurant.

On April 18, Jonathan Garces, 28, of Yonkers, N.Y. came to Wilton Police Headquarters to turn himself in on an active arrest warrant, officials said.

Garces was charged with larceny in the sixth degree, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree. Police said Garces is accused of stealing approximately 200 gallons of cooking oil located behind a local restaurant during the early morning hours on November 17, 2022.

Wilton police said the theft happened from the Happy Wok restaurant on River Road.

Cooking oil can be converted into bio-diesel fuel.

Jonathan Garces was released after posting a $25,000 bond. He is due to appear at Stamford Superior Court on May 1.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.