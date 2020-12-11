NY teen killed when car hits tractor-trailer in Norwalk

2 others in car had minor injuries

An 18-year-old was killed in a crash on I-95 Thursday when the car he was riding in hit a tractor-trailer.

Police said the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95, north of Exit 13 and in the center lane when a Scion TC struck its rear end. , Gerson Sebastian Urgiles, 18, of Queens, New York, was in the rear seat and not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene according to police.

The driver of the Scion and the front seat passenger had minor injuries and were taken to Norwalk Hospital.