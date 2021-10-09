NYC beefs up security amid 20th anniversary of 9/11

On Friday, the 9/11 memorial was teeming with visitors, reporters and police, who were all heavily armed.

NEW YORK, New York — Authorities announced Friday that security would be tight and alert, not just at the 9/11 memorial, but all over New York City.

Officials are vowing that no harm will come to any of the visitors this weekend, as President Biden and the First Lady, along with thousands of others arrive to pay their respects.

It was jarring to see them, in the middle of this otherwise serene and even reverent setting, walking among crowds of families here to visit and reflect.

However, New York officials said it is necessary on this milestone anniversary.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio said NYPD is watching minute-by-minute with extrodinary intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism capacity that has been built up in recent years.

"Because even though its 20 years later, we see threats all over this world directed at us and we see challenges that are homegrown as well," DeBlasio said. "So we are watching, the NYPD is watching constantly. I would say to anyone concerned about striking the right balance, we all want to strike that balance in our society to make sure our rights and liberties are protected at all times. We have a duty to protect the lives of New Yorkers at all times."

The mayor added that the city has to remain vigilant because the threats are real, and they are consistent.

For many, it is hard to argue with Mayor DeBlasio, as they stand on the site, where 20 years ago a small group of terrorists killed more than 2,600 people and brought down two skyscrapers.

The visitors that FOX61 spoke to Friday said it's sad that it's necessary, but the heavily armed police officers and bomb-sniffing canines made them feel more reassured than anything else.

Tina Masterson is a former New York resident, who came from Las Vegas.

"I think it's great," she said. "I think it shows all the support, we're here and we're never gonna let this happen again."

Oregon firefighter Mike Harry said the security made him feel safe.

"Nothing's gonna happen to us today because those police officers are on watch," he told FOX61.

