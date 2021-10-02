The governor says any large stadium or arena can open on February 23; however, their plan must be approved by the New York State Department of Health.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Following the success of allowing fans to attend Buffalo Bills games in the midst of a global pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the New York State Department of Health will now allow venues and events to proceed under similar rules.

Cuomo called the Buffalo Bills demonstration program an "unparalleled success." Over 7,000 people were allowed in the stadium to attend a playoff game, after testing negative for COVID-19. The governor says Bills Stadium is the only football stadium that opened up with required testing.

This is now serving as an example for other venues and events to open up across the state.

"While we continue to fight COVID on multiple fronts, we must also get this economy re-opened intelligently and in a balanced way," Governor Cuomo said. "Live sports and entertainment have long been engrained in the fabric of New York and the inability to hold events has only added to the isolation we have all felt at the hands of this virus. Thankfully, our pilot program to reopen Buffalo Bills games to fans was an unparalleled success and now we are taking that model and expanding it to other large venues across the state to not only reinvigorate local economies, but also help bring some fun and joy back into people's lives as safely as possible."

The governor says any large stadium or arena can open on February 23; however, their plan must be approved by the New York State Department of Health. This includes the following stadiums and arenas:

hockey

basketball

football

soccer

baseball

music/shows/performances

The governor says 10 percent capacity will be allowed for arenas and stadiums that have a 10,000-person total capacity or more.

Similar to those who attended the Bills games, those looking to attend an event or game at one of these venues must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of event.

While attending the event, face coverings, social distancing, and temperature checks will all be required, as well as mandatory assigned socially distanced seating.

"This is a difficult time on many many levels," Cuomo said. "Personally it's very difficult, emotionally it's difficult, economically it's difficult. But we are finding the balance and we are going to be better for it. I believe that. I believe we are going to be stronger individually, and stronger socially, and stronger as a community for what we went through and what we learned going through it."

