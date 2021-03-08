NYS Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes says Governor Cuomo should resign, but he won't

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes is the latest to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in light of the New York State Attorney General's report on sexual harassment claims against him.
Peoples-Stokes spoke with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing Wednesday morning and appeared to take a stronger stance than what her office released in a statement Tuesday night.
Here is the text of Peoples-Stokes' statement from Tuesday night:
“Upon reading the Attorney General’s extensive investigative report, its findings are alarming and disturbing. I commend women for having the strength and courage to come forward after what they have endured. I think that the Governor’s ability to govern has been severely limited and irreparably damaged.
"We must let the legal process play out and as Majority Leader, I have the utmost confidence in the abilities and capacities of my Assembly colleagues now handling the impeachment inquiry. We will add the Attorney General’s report to the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s findings, and review everything in order to craft the most comprehensive impeachment findings. The Assembly stands ready and able to perform their constitutional duties.”