NYS Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes says Governor Cuomo should resign, but he won't

NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing Wednesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes is the latest to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in light of the New York State Attorney General's report on sexual harassment claims against him.

Peoples-Stokes spoke with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing Wednesday morning and appeared to take a stronger stance than what her office released in a statement Tuesday night.

One-on-one with NYS Aseembly Majority Leader @CPeoplesStokes She gives a direct response on what @NYGovCuomo should do @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/jOjIGU9rEo — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 4, 2021

Here is the text of Peoples-Stokes' statement from Tuesday night:

“Upon reading the Attorney General’s extensive investigative report, its findings are alarming and disturbing. I commend women for having the strength and courage to come forward after what they have endured. I think that the Governor’s ability to govern has been severely limited and irreparably damaged.