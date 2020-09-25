Rep. Jahana Hayes among second wave of Democratic candidates endorsed by Obama

Hayes is running for re-election to serve Connecticut's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Former President Barack Obama published a list of endorsements for Democratic candidates competing in congressional races this November.

Included on that list was Congresswoman Jahana Hayes.

Hayes is running for re-election to serve Connecticut's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a tweet, Obama urged the country to vote early and support the 'outstanding Democratic candidates' on the list.

"[They] will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections," Obama wrote.

Hayes is an acclaimed educator who declared victory in her bid for a U.S. House seat in 2018. In 2016, she was named National Teacher of the Year.

She became the first black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress.

The race between Hayes and Republican Manny Santos remained close as final results were tallied.

She succeeded Rep. Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat who occupied the seat representing Connecticut's northwest corner since she was first elected in 2012.

In her seat, Hayes has called for strengthening the public education system, the institution she credits with helping her succeed despite growing up in poverty.

Hayes also supported stronger federal gun safety laws, moving toward a single-payer health care system, and passing the DREAM Act to create a path to citizenship for immigrants brought to the country as children.

Running against Hayes is David Xavier Sullivan with the Republican Party and Bruce Walczak with the Independent Party.

Election day is on November 3rd.