Ocean State Job Lot to open store in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. — Ocean State Job Lot has agreed to a long-term lease with to occupy the vacant former Kmart location in Vernon.
Officials said the retailer plans to open by the end of 2020. The company has 27 other locations in the state.
"We look forward to joining the local Vernon community and bringing new life to this vacant building and jobs to the area,” said Paul Cox, Director of Store Operations for Ocean State Job Lot.
The storefront is located at 295 Hartford Turnpike, and Ocean State Job Lot will occupy a 40,000 sq. ft. space and plans on hiring up to 50 full-time and part-time positions in 2020.