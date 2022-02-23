Off-duty Westport officer prevents man from jumping from highway overpass in Fairfield

The officer was on his way to work when he saw the man close to the edge of the Redding Road overpass on the Merritt Parkway.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Westport police officer on his way to work stopped a man who he believed was about to jump off a highway overpass onto the Merritt Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Officer Brian Meraviglia was driving through Fairfield around 6:45 a.m. on his way to work in Westport saw a man who he believed was preparing to jump off the Redding Road overpass onto the Merritt Parkway below.

Meraviglia saw the man leaning over the side and it seemed his intention was to jump, according to officials. The officer got out of his car and started speaking with the man, who police said appeared distraught.

As they talked, Meraviglia was able to get close and grab the man, moving him away from the bridge. Once they were in a safe location, Meraviglia and a good Samaritan who was passing by worked to comfort the individual and provide emotional support.

A short time later, state troopers and Fairfield officers trained to aid those who are experiencing an emotional crisis arrived on the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Westport Chief Foti Koskinas said he is extremely proud of Meraviglia and noted that his quick actions likely prevented a tragic outcome.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

