State Police investigating Torrington officer-involved shooting

Torrington Police said the person shot was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are assisting with the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday in Torrington.

Torrington Police said officers responded to a home on Tioga Street in Torrington after someone called 9-1-1 for a well-being check.

Police said once officers arrived on the scene, they were confronted by a man one of the officers fired their service weapon. That officer has not been publicly identified at this time.

Police said the person sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar Helicopter to Hartford Hospital.

Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit is assisting the Torrington Judicial District, and the Office of the Inspector General in this officer-involved shooting.

This story is still developing.

