Police officer shot in Waterbury

Connecticut State Police are helping with an active incident in the area of East Main Street and Wolcott Street.

WATERBURY, Conn — A Waterbury Police Officer was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the officer was shot during a stolen car investigation and was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital. He is in stable condition.

Connecticut State Police tweeted out saying they are assisting the Waterbury Police Department with an active incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street. State Police did not give out details about the incident.

#CSPAdvisory State Police Troopers and Detectives are assisting Waterbury Police Department with an active incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street. Avoid the area. Expect heavy police activity. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 8, 2020

Waterbury Police say the investigation is open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

