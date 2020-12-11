Officer suspended for Facebook post about Black Lives Matter

The discipline against Stratford Sgt. Jamie Rivera was announced by Mayor Laura Hoydick after a Town Council meeting

STRATFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut police sergeant has been suspended for three days without pay for calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist group in a Facebook post in September.

The Connecticut Post reports the discipline against Stratford Sgt. Jamie Rivera was announced by Mayor Laura Hoydick after a Town Council meeting Monday. Rivera’s post was condemned by Stratford officials and community leaders, with some calling for the sergeant to be fired.