Officer suspended for Facebook post about Black Lives Matter

STRATFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut police sergeant has been suspended for three days without pay for calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist group in a Facebook post in September.
The Connecticut Post reports the discipline against Stratford Sgt. Jamie Rivera was announced by Mayor Laura Hoydick after a Town Council meeting Monday. Rivera’s post was condemned by Stratford officials and community leaders, with some calling for the sergeant to be fired.
Others said on social media that they agreed with Rivera. Messages seeking comment were left for Rivera and the police union. The union is appealing the suspension.