Officers and a passerby good Samaritan save a man from sinking truck during Tropical Storm Elsa

No one was injured during the rescue

COLUMBIA, Connecticut — Two officers and a passerby good Samaritan rescued a driver from a sinking truck yesterday evening.

State Police Troop K responded to a 911 call of a passerby who saw a pickup truck driver drive into a new flowing waterway over Parker Bridge Road that was created by Tropical Storm Elsa.

Police say the driver was unable to escape as the truck filled with water.

Troop K, Columbia fire department, and Sergeant Russell Iger from Coventry police arrived on the scene.

Sgt. Iger, Trooper Kevin Crosby, and an unnamed good Samaritan went through the high flowing water and was able to secure a rope to the driver and pulled the driver to safety.

Police say no one was injured.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.