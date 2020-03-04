Officers fatally shoot parole violator after standoff

Police identified the man Friday as 27-year-old Jose Soto.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Connecticut police officers have fatally shot an alleged parole violator after a standoff at his mother's home.

According to police, when officers entered the suspect's home, Soto threatened to start shooting. A SWAT team responded and a standoff ensued.

Officials say Soto eventually agreed to come out, but there was a confrontation and four officers opened fire outside the home. Soto was struck.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Soto's mother was in the home at the time, according to officers.