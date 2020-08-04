Officers in Manchester police-involved shooting identified

ROCKY HILL, Conn. —
The Tolland State's Attorney's Office released more details about the death of Jose Soto on April 2 in Manchester.
Officials said the four officers who fired their weapons were members of the Capitol Region Emergency Service Team, CREST.
The officers are:
- Sergeant Shawn Krom, a 12-year member of the Manchester Police Department and member of CREST since 2013;
- Officer David Williams, a 14 year-member of the Manchester Police Department and member of CREST since 2009;
- Officer Shane Murphy, a 9-year member of the Wethersfield Police Department and member of CREST since 2014, and;
- Officer Matthew Alexander, a 6-year member of the Enfield Police Department and member of CREST since 2016.
Jose Soto, 27, died in the incident.
According to police, when officers entered the suspect's home, Soto threatened to start shooting. A SWAT team responded and a standoff ensued.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Soto's mother was in the home at the time, according to officers.
CREST is a regional SWAT team made up of officers from the Coventry, Cromwell, East Windsor, Enfield, Glastonbury, Manchester, Rocky Hill, South Windsor, Vernon, Wethersfield, and the University of Connecticut police departments.
Officials said none of the officers on CREST wore body cameras. However, officials also said, "One or more of the Manchester Police Department vehicles at the scene of the incident were equipped with a dashboard camera that may or may not have captured part of this incident. Video has been preserved and is being examined to see if it captured any part of this incident and will released at the earliest opportunity."
Soto was fatally wounded after officers from the state Department of Correction, Parole Division, assisted by Manchester police, went to 181 Oak Street in Manchester to take him into custody for a violation of parole stemming from his conviction for Robbery in the First Degree.
Officials said, "Pursuant to state law, Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky was assigned to conduct the investigation and determine if the use of force resulting in Soto’s death was justified under state law. State’s Attorney Gedansky again extends his condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Soto on their loss. Additional information concerning this investigation will be released as appropriate."