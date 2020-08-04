Officers in Manchester police-involved shooting identified

CREST is a regional SWAT team made up of officers from the Coventry, Cromwell, East Windsor, Enfield, Glastonbury, Manchester, Rocky Hill, South Windsor, Vernon, Wethersfield, and the University of Connecticut police departments.



Officials said none of the officers on CREST wore body cameras. However, officials also said, "One or more of the Manchester Police Department vehicles at the scene of the incident were equipped with a dashboard camera that may or may not have captured part of this incident. Video has been preserved and is being examined to see if it captured any part of this incident and will released at the earliest opportunity."



Soto was fatally wounded after officers from the state Department of Correction, Parole Division, assisted by Manchester police, went to 181 Oak Street in Manchester to take him into custody for a violation of parole stemming from his conviction for Robbery in the First Degree.