Officers return to school zones as kids return to classrooms

The town of Southbury has ramped up law enforcement presence for a constant slow-down reminder to drivers each morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — School is back in full swing and as kids return to classrooms, police officers are returning to school zone patrols.

The town of Southbury has ramped up law enforcement presence for a constant slow-down reminder to drivers each morning.

Southbury police are at each school in town every morning and afternoon to direct traffic themselves. Officer Liz Armeno said being out and visible is the best way to protect those kids from distracted drivers.

“When we are out we are looking for speeders passing cars in unsafe zones, looking for distracted drivers, or not paying attention those are the main things,” Armeno said.

Southbury Police tells FOX61 having that knowledge and abiding by it are two very different things.

“People are trying to get where they go they are not paying attention or speed,” Armeno said.

When distractions get the best of drivers, they say that lack of attention could become fatal.

“I’ve had people drive by me before signaling them to stop which leads to enforcement that could’ve been a kid,” Armeno said.

Southbury parents like Trista Didonato said they are grateful for these officers every day.

“Having our local police department involved in monitoring our schools and responding quickly is extremely important,” Didonato said.

This is why Southbury police personally direct traffic every morning and afternoon, the one goal being keep the kids safe.

“Most of my time on patrol is dealing with kids and in the schools and any kids case that comes in,” Armeno said.

They say anyone putting lives in danger will face consequences.

“The biggest part of it is talking to that person is educating them about their speed and reminding them of the speed limit and giving repercussions,” Armeno said.

Many departments across Connecticut say as people become more distracted every day, they are handing out more tickets every school year as a result.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.