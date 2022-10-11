Connecticut officials celebrate International Day of the Girl

The leaders discussed various topics including the importance of women's empowerment and females in leadership.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Students, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, the LiveGirl organization, State Representatives, and members of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls joined together on Tuesday to celebrate International Day of the Girl at the state Capitol in Hartford.

The International Day of the Girl is a day to promote women's empowerment as well as the fulfillment of their human rights, and focuses on addressing the challenges girls face.

The leaders discussed various topics including the importance of women's empowerment and females in leadership.

One of Governor Lamont's first actions when he took office was to form the Governor's Council on Women and Girls. This group was tasked with providing a coordinated state response to issues that impact the lives of women, girls, their families, and the State of Connecticut.

“As Chair on the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls, it has been my focus since taking office that we prioritize the livelihood, the needs and the futures of all of the women in our great state,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz in a statement. “On the 10th anniversary of this important day, we came together with LiveGirl to showcase opportunities for girls to have their voices heard on a broader stage and remind them that the sky is the limit.”

LiveGirl, Inc. was founded in 2014. This Connecticut-based nonprofit organization builds confident, inclusive leaders. Their mission is to prepare the next generation of diverse, brave female leaders with the skills, community, and connections so that all girls may thrive and make a positive impact on the world.

"LiveGirl was proud to partner with the Lt. Governor's office to hold a rally on International Day of the Girl to help promote issues and challenges impacting women and girls around the world, but also specifically here in Connecticut," said Veronica T. DeLandro, Executive Director of LiveGirl in a statement. "We were excited to hear from an amazing lineup of speakers that highlighted the work being done on behalf of women and girls, along with the call to action and the need for more work to be done.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.