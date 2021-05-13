Can you help this pup get home? Officials looking for owner of dog found in East Windsor

Officials said its chip information was registered to Edward Rosa from Pittsfield, MA.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help in getting a pup back to its owner.

The East Windsor Police Department posted photos of a dog that was found on Scantic Road.

Officials said its chip information was registered to an Edward Rosa from Pittsfield, Massachusetts - some 70 miles from where he was found!

Police said they were unsuccessful in reaching Rosa.

Anyone who knows this pup's owner and/or their contact information is asked to reach out to East Windsor Animal Control.

This pup was found on Scantic Road. There is chip information and it comes back to Edward Rosa from Pittsfield MA. We... Posted by East Windsor, CT Police Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

