Can you help this pup get home? Officials looking for owner of dog found in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help in getting a pup back to its owner.
The East Windsor Police Department posted photos of a dog that was found on Scantic Road.
Officials said its chip information was registered to an Edward Rosa from Pittsfield, Massachusetts - some 70 miles from where he was found!
Police said they were unsuccessful in reaching Rosa.
Anyone who knows this pup's owner and/or their contact information is asked to reach out to East Windsor Animal Control.
