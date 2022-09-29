Rockville doctors accused of trying to help Russia in Ukraine war

The pair was arrested by the FBI and charged them with conspiring to share military health records with the Russians.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A bizarre case out of Rockville, Maryland revealed the FBI has arrested two doctors, charging them with conspiring to share military health records with the Russians.

Prosecutors say the suspects were trying to help Putin win the war in Ukraine.

The FBI raided a Rockville townhouse Thursday morning, arresting Johns Hopkins Anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian and her spouse, Army Major and Physician Jamie Lee Henry.

Henry held a secret level security clearance as an internist at Fort Bragg, headquarters of Army Special Ops. Henry has been in the spotlight previously, making headlines as the first openly transgender woman in the military.

The Justice Department claims Henry and Gabrielian met repeatedly with an undercover FBI agent who they thought was a Russian Embassy officer.

A grand jury indictment alleges Gabrielian told the undercover agent that she was motivated by patriotism to Russia and that she wanted to help her motherland even if it mean "going to jail."

Henry is accused of telling the agent they would help Russia all she could unless the U.S. "actually declares war on Russia," then they would have to think about it.

The two allegedly offered private medical records of five military veterans or relatives that the Russians could exploit.

Gabrielian allegedly called her spouse a "coward" for being concerned about violating the health privacy law.

The couple's babysitter said the two were far too busy to betray the U.S. to the Russians. She said in Russian that the two never talk poorly about either country.

A federal judge in Baltimore released the two to home detention with 24/7 location monitoring pending trial.