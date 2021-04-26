Officials to investigate Derby police-involved shooting

DERBY, Conn. — Police are on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.
According to officials, the incident involved Derby Police in the area of Division Street near Atwater and Clifton Avenues.
Lt. Patrick Lynch, of Ansonia PD tells FOX61 they are holding the scene until a State Attorney's officer arrives.
They will then determine how to move forward.
State Police reported they are en route to the area to assist in the officer-involved shooting investigation.
Additional information has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
