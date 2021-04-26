Officials to investigate Derby police-involved shooting

According to officials, the incident involved Derby Police in the area of Division Street near Atwater and Clifton Avenues.

DERBY, Conn. — Police are on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

According to officials, the incident involved Derby Police in the area of Division Street near Atwater and Clifton Avenues.

Lt. Patrick Lynch, of Ansonia PD tells FOX61 they are holding the scene until a State Attorney's officer arrives.

They will then determine how to move forward.

State Police reported they are en route to the area to assist in the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Detectives from WDMCS are headed to the town of Ansonia to assist in the investigation of an OIS. No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided once available. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 26, 2021

Additional information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.