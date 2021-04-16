Ohio man arrested carrying semi-automatic rifle at Times Square subway station in New York

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for more details as they become available.

NEW YORK — A man from Ohio has been arrested after being found with an unloaded semi-automatic gun, ammunition and a gas mask in a bag at the subway station in New York's Times Square.

NYPD officials tell 3News that the man was apprehended by officers near the A/C/E line.

According to NBC New York, NYPD officers performing a station inspection spotted the man as he took the unloaded weapon out of his bag and placed it on the ground. The officers approached the man, questioned him and took him into custody, the officials said.

Investigators were working to determine why the man was there and his intentions, but the officers did find a loaded magazine clip in his possession, a law enforcement official told NBC New York.

According to the NYPD, the man claimed he was from Ohio and it was legal for him to have the weapon. It is unclear precisely where in Ohio that the suspect is from.

