Oil tanker driver arrested in Colchester for DUI after testing 6 times above limit say State Police

The legal BAC limit for commercial vehicle drivers in the state is .04%.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have arrested an oil tanker driver on DUI charges after getting a call from the driver's boss on Wednesday.

Joshua Blanchette, 35, of Lisbon, was charged with operating a commercial vehicle under the influence, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Police arrested Blanchette after they received a call about a suspected intoxicated man driving an oil delivery truck. The call was made by Blanchette's employer, who had stopped the truck on Old Hebron Road and waited for officers at the scene, according to police.

Blanchette was administered field sobriety tests and it was later determined that he was six times over the legal blood alcohol content limit for commercial vehicle drivers, which is .04%, The legal limit for a regular driver is .08%.

The tanker was carrying around 2,200 gallons of fuel, according to Connecticut State Police.

Blanchette was released on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

