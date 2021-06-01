Old lodge building in Colchester destroyed by fire

Building was part of Lincoln Lake Lodge.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — A vacant building that was part of the Lincoln Lake Lodge in Colchester was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company said the fire went to a second alarm and mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns.

Additional details on the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

The lodge was started in the 1900s as a resort, one of several in the area according to a post on i95rock.com.

The facility had a hotel and a music venue. The hotel was closed in 2000 and the music venue closed in 2011. The buildings have fallen into disrepair since then.

