Ledyard man arrested, charged with burglary after entering Old Lyme home

Police found the man hiding in an upstairs bathroom.

OLD LYME, Conn. — A man from Gales Ferry is facing charges after police said he allegedly broke into a home in Old Lyme.

State police said the incident happened Monday evening just before 6 p.m. A juvenile had returned home and reported that there was an unknown man inside of the house.

When they arrived, Old Lyme officers saw 31-year-old Benjamin Dahm inside and a Jeep Cherokee in the garage with no license plates that did not belong there.

Police said multiple attempts to contact Damn were made to no avail. Troopers eventually made their way into the home through an unlocked basement door to search the home. A trooper and their K-9 found Damn in an upstairs bathroom.

Damn was taken into custody without incident according to police. He was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal trespassing in the second degree, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.

Damn was held on a 450,000 bond and is expected in court Tuesday.

