Old Lyme among local communities requiring more water during drought conditions

During July, Connecticut Water sent in 30 truck loads of water to meet demand, including 19 tankers during the 4th of July weekend alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLD LYME, Conn. — The Connecticut Water Company, which serves 62 communities across the state, said the water systems in some of their communities are quickly approaching a drought watch. And one of those communities is Old Lyme, where summer renters have contributed to straining the town's water supply.

Because many of those summering in Old Lyme's beach communities are renters, Connecticut Water said the only way these folks are going to know about the drought is by placing yard signs throughout the community, which the company is set to do at this critical stage.

The Old Lyme water shortage is not a result of over usage of water outdoors, according to Connecticut Water.

"In Soundview, it's clear to us from the demands that we've seen out there that the pandemic in that particular community is over," said Craig Patla, Vice President of Service Delivery for Connecticut Water.

While renters haven't gotten the message, the locals said they have.

"Once I got the notification, I was really aware about how long I spent in the shower or turning the water off when I was brushing my teeth or not running the water when I was washing dishes," said Maddie Cann of Old Lyme.

During July, Connecticut Water sent in 30 truck loads of water to meet demand, including 19 tankers during the 4th of July weekend alone.

"For comparison, we didn't deliver any last year," Patla noted.

Connecticut Water estimates it would take four to six inches of rain to stabilize the situation. So for now, they need the public's assistance.

"Our teams are meeting the challenges of the demand but it's putting a strain on our resources for sure," said Patla.

Soundview Beach businesses are doing their part. Kokomo's is selling bottled water to conserve the local tap water. Next door, the Pavilion is using its melted ice to water its plants and palm trees, and all are thankful to Connecticut Water.

"Really good tasting water, you know," said Tom Vecchitto, owner of Vecchitto's Italian Ice, just steps from the beach. "We use it in our product so it’s important that we have a good supply. Connecticut Water has been really good with that."

Connecticut Water notes that reducing personal water usage, no matter where you live, will help meet essential public health and safety needs for water.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.