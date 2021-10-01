Old Lyme man arrested on outstanding warrants after foot pursuit

Man failed to appear in court on for violent crimes including robbery, assault, and burglary, police say.

EAST LYME, Conn. — East Lyme Police have arrested an Old Lyme man wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Police say that they had received information about an ongoing investigation into the location of Tyler Groh, who was wanted on multiple arrest warrants, several of which were for failing to appear in court on violent crimes including Robbery, Assault, and Burglary.

On Friday, January 8th at approximately 10 p.m., East Lyme officers initiated a motor vehicle stop on West Main Street. As officers approach to the vehicle, they say Groh was was a passenger in the car, and he immediately fled from on foot onto the property of the nearby KOA campground. Police say officers engaged in a foot pursuit and were able to take Groh into custody after a short distance.

Police say that the vehicle operator, Christopher Garland, was in possession of a Glock BB gun adjacent to the driver’s seat. He was also taken into custody. Both men were transported to the Waterford Police Department for processing.

Police charged Tyler Groh, age 21, of Old Lyme, with multiple counts of Failure to Appear, Violation of Probation, and Interfering/Resisting Arrest. His bond is set at $321,000.